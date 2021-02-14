Share Page Support Us
New York Daily News Baseball Preview Mets Yankees (March 31, 2017) [J66]

New York Daily News Baseball Preview Mets Yankees (March 31, 2017) [J66]
$12.99

$7.97


1 in stock


paperSKU: 210214-85145-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Sport
Details

New York Daily News Baseball Preview Mets Yankees (March 31, 2017).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

