New York Daily News 911 Tribute Special Edition Play Ball (September 22, 2001) [J58]

New York Daily News 911 Tribute Special Edition Play Ball (September 22, 2001) [J58]
View larger

$12.99

$7.97


1 in stock


paperSKU: 210214-85127-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: History
Details

New York Daily News 911 Tribute Special Edition Play Ball (September 22, 2001) Major League Baseball.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

