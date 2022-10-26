New Era 9FIFTY New York Yankees 1961 World Series Championship Collection Snapback Baseball Cap

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Apparel & Accessories | Hat | Sports
New Era 9FIFTY New York Yankees 1961 World Series Championship Collection Cooperstown Collection Snapback Baseball Cap. Includes rare Pin plus sewn replica game ticket.
The hat was purchased at the new Yankees Stadium in the Bronx and I believe it was an exclusive item to the Yankees Stadium Ball Club Store Legends Hospitality. It has minor wear and has been stored in a clear plastic bag since purchase.
Official Major League Baseball Merchandise Number BBC11181695.
