New Era 9FIFTY New York Yankees 1961 World Series Championship Collection Snapback Baseball Cap

View larger $287.09

$260.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Cap

SKU: 221026-103540

UPC: 191322785444

Weight: 1.3 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



New Era 9FIFTY New York Yankees 1961 World Series Championship Collection Cooperstown Collection Snapback Baseball Cap. Includes rare Pin plus sewn replica game ticket.

The hat was purchased at the new Yankees Stadium in the Bronx and I believe it was an exclusive item to the Yankees Stadium Ball Club Store Legends Hospitality. It has minor wear and has been stored in a clear plastic bag since purchase.

Official Major League Baseball Merchandise Number BBC11181695.

Related Items