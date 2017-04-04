Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure

NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
View larger
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure

$50.00

$47.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170404-64315-1
UPC: 634482420188
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Comedy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: NECA
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2004
Item Release Date: July 1, 2006
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Action Figure. The Shaun figure is brand new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The blister packaging is in very good shape, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few bends, scratches and creases.

This Shaun figure comes complete with Cricket Bat, Flowers, Records, Alternate Hand and Base.

Reel Toys Presents Cult Classics is a series comprised of your favorite heroes and villains from classic horror, sci-fi and action movies. Each figure is highly detailed and comes complete with movie accurate accessories and display cases.

In Shaun of the Dead, Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a slacker with a dead end job. He spends most of his time goofing off with his best friend Ed at the local pub or playing video games. When flesh-easting zombies attack his hometown, Shaun decides to turn his life around by winning back his girlfriend and saving his friends and family.

  • Figure Size: 7 Inches

Cast: Arvind Doshi | Dylan Moran | Gavin Ferguson | Horton Jupiter | Kate Ashfield | Keir Mills | Lucy Davis | Matt Jaynes | Nick Frost | Nicola Cunningham | Peter Serafinowicz | Rafe Spall | Simon Pegg | Tim Baggaley
Directors: Edgar Wright

Related Items

Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan (2000) Action Figure
Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Deathrow Gameshow Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Across 110th Street
Alien Prey Pillow Case
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Childrens Apparel
McFarlane Toys Spawn: The Dark Ages Series 24 Classic Comic Covers The Black Knight and Battle Horse Deluxe Boxed Action Figure Set

Categories

Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | NECA | Suspense | Thriller | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *