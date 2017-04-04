NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure

Action Figure SKU: 170404-64315-1

UPC: 634482420188

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Comedy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: NECA

Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2004

Item Release Date: July 1, 2006

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Action Figure. The Shaun figure is brand new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The blister packaging is in very good shape, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few bends, scratches and creases.

This Shaun figure comes complete with Cricket Bat, Flowers, Records, Alternate Hand and Base.

Reel Toys Presents Cult Classics is a series comprised of your favorite heroes and villains from classic horror, sci-fi and action movies. Each figure is highly detailed and comes complete with movie accurate accessories and display cases.

In Shaun of the Dead, Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a slacker with a dead end job. He spends most of his time goofing off with his best friend Ed at the local pub or playing video games. When flesh-easting zombies attack his hometown, Shaun decides to turn his life around by winning back his girlfriend and saving his friends and family.

Figure Size: 7 Inches

Cast: Arvind Doshi | Dylan Moran | Gavin Ferguson | Horton Jupiter | Kate Ashfield | Keir Mills | Lucy Davis | Matt Jaynes | Nick Frost | Nicola Cunningham | Peter Serafinowicz | Rafe Spall | Simon Pegg | Tim Baggaley

Directors: Edgar Wright

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | NECA | Suspense | Thriller | Toys & Figures