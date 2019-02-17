Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure

NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure
View larger
NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure
NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure
NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure
NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure
NECA Ash Vs Evil Dead Ash Williams Value Stop Action Figure

$23.99

$21.97


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 190217-77237-1
UPC: 634482419595
Part No: 367N061316
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Campbell | Sam Raimi  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Television | Horror
Studio: NECA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ash is back, baby! NECA presents a new line of action figures based on the Starz TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead. The series follows Ash, stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who spent 30 years avoiding responsibility, and the terrors of the Evil Dead. The Series 1 assortment includes Value Stop Ash, Hero Ash and Eligos. Value Stop Ash comes with two interchangeable head sculpts, alternate wooded hand, and murderous doll. Hero Ash comes with two interchangeable head sculpts, alternate mechanical hand, and shotgun that fits in a back holster. Eligos features plenty of gruesome detail. Figures stand approximately 7” tall and are highly articulated.

Item is sealed in unopened package. There is a mark on the barcode. See photos for details on condition. First image of figure outside package is stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

  • NECA's 1st series of action figures based on Starz TV Ash vs. Evil Dead
  • Value Stop Ash stands about 7 inches tall and highly articulated
  • Authorized likeness of actor Bruce Campbell
  • Accessories included: 2 interchangeable head sculpts, alternate wooden hand and murderous doll

Specifications

  • Size: 1.5 x 3 x 7 in

Cast: Arielle Carver-O'Neill | Bruce Campbell | Dana DeLorenzo | Lee Majors | Lucy Lawless | Pepi Sonuga | Ray Santiago
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Ash vs Evil Dead
Characters: Ashley 'Ash' J. Williams

Related Items

The Invincible Iron Man Comic Book Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster
William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist Limited Edition Soundtrack Score
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Barbershop Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Friday the 13th Parts 2 and 3: Music from the Motion Pictures by Harry Manfredini – Limited Edition
Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front Printed Apparel
Marvel Universe Characters Lineup 34 x 22 Inch Comics Poster
Ocean’s Eleven Widescreen Edition DVD
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Original Soundtrack

Categories

Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Television | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | NECA | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *