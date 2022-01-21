Neal Adams 27 Covers Sketchbook SIGNED No. 69 of 200 Limited Edition (2016) [X89]

- Artists Neal Adams
Neal Adams 27 Covers Sketchbook autographed Number 69 of 200 Limited Edition. The book is signed by legendary comic book artist Neal Adams and was acquired directly from the artist’s booth at New York Comic Con 2016.
Includes detailed sketches and finished full-color covers of DC Comics characters Superman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Batman and many others.
