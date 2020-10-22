Mystery of Bruce Lee Photo Magazine Jeet Kune Do Fan Club + 9 Publicity Photos (1980) [C32]

$78.99
$69.97
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Photo Prints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Club
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mystery of Bruce Lee Photo Magazine Jeet Kune Do Fan Club + 9 Publicity Photos (1980). The glossy fan photos have printed signatures.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. The cover has dislodged from the magazine spine but is in great condition. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 photos
Subject: Bruce Lee
Related Items
Categories
Action | Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Club | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Magazines & Newspapers | Martial Arts | Photo Prints | Throwback Space