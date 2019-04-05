$24.99
V1SKU: 190405-77703-1
ISBN-10: 0810923114
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.V2SKU: 190405-77703-2
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Mystery
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Item Release Date: April 1, 1986
Details
Movie Posters: The Paintings of Batiste Madalena 24 Full Color Plates (1986).
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 15.9 x 11.4 x 0.5 in
- Language: English
- Pages: 64
Artists: Batiste Madalena
Contributors: Judith Katten
