Movie Posters: The Paintings of Batiste Madalena 24 Full Color Plates (1986)

Movie Posters: The Paintings of Batiste Madalena 24 Full Color Plates (1986)
$24.99

From: $16.97


1 in stock
V1

1 in stock
V2


V1SKU: 190405-77703-1
ISBN-10: 0810923114
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.V2SKU: 190405-77703-2
ISBN-10: 0810923114
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Mystery
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Item Release Date: April 1, 1986
Details

Movie Posters: The Paintings of Batiste Madalena 24 Full Color Plates (1986).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 15.9 x 11.4 x 0.5 in
  • Language: English
  • Pages: 64


Artists: Batiste Madalena
Contributors: Judith Katten

Categories

Adventure | Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Harry N. Abrams | Mystery | Softcover Books

