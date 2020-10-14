Share Page Support Us
Movie Posters Re-Imagined: Atlernative Designs for the World’s Favorite Cult Films

Movie Posters Re-Imagined: Atlernative Designs for the World’s Favorite Cult Films
$39.99

$34.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201014-82266-1
UPC: 9781909051034
ISBN-10: 1909051039
ISBN-13: 978-1909051034
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Graffito
Item Release Date: November 1, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Nightmare on Elm Street, Psycho, Vertigo, Poltergeist, Metropolis, Ghostbusters, Blue Velvet, Blade Runner, Star Wars, Alien, Mad Max, Robocop, Reservoir Dogs, Jaws, The Big Lebowski, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver, The Postman Always Rings Twice, and many more films are given new art by the likes of Grimb, Coop, O’Connell, Alderete, Hertz, Pullin, and more. Almost always better than the originals, these new visual takes on iconic movies will delight anyone with an interest in film. For the Hollywood aficionado this visual feast makes a perfect gift; while for graphic designers, both professional and students, this makes for a great source of ideas and inspiration.

Special Features

  • Beautifully designed full color dust jacket cover

Specifications

  • Pages: 176
  • Size: 9 x 1 x 11.25 in
  • Language: English


Contributors: David Thompson
Subject: A Nightmare on Elm Street | Alien | Blade Runner | Blue Velvet | Ghostbusters | Jaws | Mad Max | Metropolis | Poltergeist | Psycho | Reservoir Dogs | RoboCop | Rosemary's Baby | Star Wars | Taxi Driver | The Big Lebowski | The Postman Always Rings Twice | Vertigo

