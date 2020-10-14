Movie Posters Re-Imagined: Atlernative Designs for the World’s Favorite Cult Films

Hardcover Book SKU: 201014-82266-1

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Graffito

Item Release Date: November 1, 2015

Details

A Nightmare on Elm Street, Psycho, Vertigo, Poltergeist, Metropolis, Ghostbusters, Blue Velvet, Blade Runner, Star Wars, Alien, Mad Max, Robocop, Reservoir Dogs, Jaws, The Big Lebowski, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver, The Postman Always Rings Twice, and many more films are given new art by the likes of Grimb, Coop, O’Connell, Alderete, Hertz, Pullin, and more. Almost always better than the originals, these new visual takes on iconic movies will delight anyone with an interest in film. For the Hollywood aficionado this visual feast makes a perfect gift; while for graphic designers, both professional and students, this makes for a great source of ideas and inspiration.

Special Features

Beautifully designed full color dust jacket cover

Specifications

Pages: 176

Size: 9 x 1 x 11.25 in

Language: English



Contributors: David Thompson

Subject: A Nightmare on Elm Street | Alien | Blade Runner | Blue Velvet | Ghostbusters | Jaws | Mad Max | Metropolis | Poltergeist | Psycho | Reservoir Dogs | RoboCop | Rosemary's Baby | Star Wars | Taxi Driver | The Big Lebowski | The Postman Always Rings Twice | Vertigo

