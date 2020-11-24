Share Page Support Us
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition [F34]

Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition [F34]
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition [F34]
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition [F34]
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition [F34]

$19.99

$16.70


1 in stock


CDSKU: 201124-83300-1
UPC: 826924137628
Part No: LLLCD1376
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: August 14, 1987
Item Release Date: November 6, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Details

Paramount Pictures presents the remastered re-issue of renowned composer Bruce Broughton’s (SILVERADO, TOMBSTONE, BABY’S DAY OUT) original motion picture score to the beloved 1987 horror-fantasy-adventure THE MONSTER SQUAD, starring Andre Gower, Robby Kiger, Stephen Macht and Ashley Bank, and directed by Fred Dekker. Composer Broughton’s powerhouse orchestral score emboldens the titular pre-teens and teens as they heroically square off, (with a little help from Frankenstein’s Monster), against none other than Dracula, The Wolfman and more! Scary, wondrous, thrilling and heartwarming, Broughton’s rich score bursts with fun and derring-do excitement! Produced by Dan Goldwasser and Mike Matessino, and meticulously edited and remastered by Matessino from newly discovered ¼ inch master tapes, this special release showcases the film version of the score, along with additional tracks – including alternate cues, source music, and the premiere release of the film’s songs “Rock Until You Drop” and “Monster Squad Rap.” Liner notes from writer Daniel Schweiger and monstrously fun art design by Dan Goldwasser round out this must-have for all film music fans! It’s a CD release with ‘nards!

NOTE: The item is unused and in great shape. A few disc holder spindles are chipped off jewel case. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 3000 units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andre Gower | Robby Kiger | Stephen Macht | Tom Noonan | Tom Woodruff Jr.
Directors: Fred Dekker
Project Name: The Monster Squad
Composers: Bruce Broughton

