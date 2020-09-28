Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)

Hardcover Book SKU: 200928-82139-1

UPC: 9780993337437

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation

Studio: Korero Press

Item Release Date: October 1, 2017

Details

Mondo Erotica: The Comics Art of Roberto Baldazzini.

This landmark collection of the acclaimed Italian comic book artist Roberto Baldazzini is a spectacular showcase of the outrageous and provocative work he has written and illustrated over the past three decades, such as Casa Howard (which recounts the sexual adventures of the transsexual residents of an apartment block) and Chiara Rosenberg (in which a meek housewife finds her dominant side). Also featured are his pin-ups, gallery work, and drawings of Bettie Page. This is a collection to excite the interest of comic book fans everywhere.

Specifications

Pages: 176

Size: 7.5 x 0.8 x 10.75 in



Authors: D'Agostino | Roberto Baldazzini

Categories

