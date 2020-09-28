Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)

Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
View larger
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)

$39.95

$35.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 200928-82139-1
UPC: 9780993337437
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation
Studio: Korero Press
Item Release Date: October 1, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mondo Erotica: The Comics Art of Roberto Baldazzini.

This landmark collection of the acclaimed Italian comic book artist Roberto Baldazzini is a spectacular showcase of the outrageous and provocative work he has written and illustrated over the past three decades, such as Casa Howard (which recounts the sexual adventures of the transsexual residents of an apartment block) and Chiara Rosenberg (in which a meek housewife finds her dominant side). Also featured are his pin-ups, gallery work, and drawings of Bettie Page. This is a collection to excite the interest of comic book fans everywhere.

Specifications

  • Pages: 176
  • Size: 7.5 x 0.8 x 10.75 in


Authors: D'Agostino | Roberto Baldazzini

Related Items

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives Original Soundtrack Double LP Vinyl Edition (2020)
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
Playboy Magazine (June 1993) Anna Nicole Smith Playmate of the Year 8831
Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
From the Platform 2: More NYC Subway Graffiti, 1983–1989 Hardcover Edition (2017)
Pornosonic: Unreleased 70s Porn Music Featuring Ron Jeremy Vinyl
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 10, October 1968) Singer Barbara McNair [1160]
Cannibal Ferox (Make Them Die Slowly) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
NECA Grindhouse Planet Terror 7 Inch Action Figure Quentin Tarantino
Zombie 40th Anniversary 3-Disc Limited Edition

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Hardcover Books | Korero Press | Mature | Sexploitation | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *