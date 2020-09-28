Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)

$39.95
$35.97
UPC: 9780993337437
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation
Studio: Korero Press
Item Release Date: October 1, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mondo Erotica: The Comics Art of Roberto Baldazzini.
This landmark collection of the acclaimed Italian comic book artist Roberto Baldazzini is a spectacular showcase of the outrageous and provocative work he has written and illustrated over the past three decades, such as Casa Howard (which recounts the sexual adventures of the transsexual residents of an apartment block) and Chiara Rosenberg (in which a meek housewife finds her dominant side). Also featured are his pin-ups, gallery work, and drawings of Bettie Page. This is a collection to excite the interest of comic book fans everywhere.
Specifications
- Pages: 176
- Size: 7.5 x 0.8 x 10.75 in
Authors: D'Agostino | Roberto Baldazzini
Related Items
Categories
Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Hardcover Books | Korero Press | Mature | Sexploitation | The Museum of Fantastic Art