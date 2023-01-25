Mob Hits: Music From and a Tribute to the Great Mob Movies 2 CD Set (1999) J52

- Filmography: Casino | Donnie Brasco | Goodfellas | Married to the Mob | The Godfather | The Godfather: Part III
Mob Hits: Music From and a Tribute to the Great Mob Movies 2 CD Set (1999)
Disc One
- Dean Martin – Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)
- Jerry Vale – Al Di La
- Al Martino – I Have But One Heart
- Dean Martin – That’s Amore
- Rosemary Clooney With The Mellomen Orchestra Under The Direction Of Buddy Cole – Mambo Italiano, Conductor – Buddy Cole, Conductor – Buddy Cole
- Louis Prima – Oh Marie
- Lou Monte With Joe Reisman And His Orchestra – Lazy Mary
- Louis Prima – Buona Sera
- Al Martino – To Each His Own
- Jerry Vale – Non Domenticar
- Unknown Artist – Godfather Waltz
Disc Two
- Louis Prima – Angelina / Zooma Zooma
- Dean Martin – Return To Me
- Lou Monte With Joe Reisman And His Orchestra – Roman Guitar
- Jerry Vale With Percy Faith & His Orchestra – Pretend You Don’t See Her
- Dean Martin – On An Evening In Roma (Sott’er Celo De Roma)
- Julius La Rosa – Domani (Tomorrow)
- Dean Martin – Innamorata (Sweetheart)
- Jerry Vale – Love Me The Way I Love You
- Julius La Rosa – Eh Cumpari
- Al Martino – Speak Softly Love
- Paul Anka – My Way (Comme D’Habitude) (Live)
Movies
- Track 1-03 from The Godfather
- Track 1-05 from Married To The Mob
- Track 1-09 from The Godfather Part III
- Track 1-11 from The Godfather
- Track 2-01 from Casino
- Track 2-02 and 2-03 from Donnie Brasco
- Track 2-04 from Goodfellas
- Track 2-08 from Casino
- Track 2-09 from The Godfather Part III
- Track 2-10 from The Godfather
Specifications
- Number of Discs:2
