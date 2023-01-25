Share Page Support Us
Mob Hits: Music From and a Tribute to the Great Mob Movies 2 CD Set (1999) J52

Mob Hits: Music From and a Tribute to the Great Mob Movies 2 CD Set (1999) J52
Mob Hits: Music From and a Tribute to the Great Mob Movies 2 CD Set (1999) J52
$4.39
$3.99
1 in stock
CD
SKU: 230125-105995
UPC: 0724349640122
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mob Hits: Music From and a Tribute to the Great Mob Movies 2 CD Set (1999)

Disc One

  1. Dean Martin – Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)
  2. Jerry Vale – Al Di La
  3. Al Martino – I Have But One Heart
  4. Dean Martin – That’s Amore
  5. Rosemary Clooney With The Mellomen Orchestra Under The Direction Of Buddy Cole – Mambo Italiano, Conductor – Buddy Cole, Conductor – Buddy Cole
  6. Louis Prima – Oh Marie
  7. Lou Monte With Joe Reisman And His Orchestra – Lazy Mary
  8. Louis Prima – Buona Sera
  9. Al Martino – To Each His Own
  10. Jerry Vale – Non Domenticar
  11. Unknown Artist – Godfather Waltz

Disc Two

  1. Louis Prima – Angelina / Zooma Zooma
  2. Dean Martin – Return To Me
  3. Lou Monte With Joe Reisman And His Orchestra – Roman Guitar
  4. Jerry Vale With Percy Faith & His Orchestra – Pretend You Don’t See Her
  5. Dean Martin – On An Evening In Roma (Sott’er Celo De Roma)
  6. Julius La Rosa – Domani (Tomorrow)
  7. Dean Martin – Innamorata (Sweetheart)
  8. Jerry Vale – Love Me The Way I Love You
  9. Julius La Rosa – Eh Cumpari
  10. Al Martino – Speak Softly Love
  11. Paul Anka – My Way (Comme D’Habitude) (Live)

Movies

  • Track 1-03 from The Godfather
  • Track 1-05 from Married To The Mob
  • Track 1-09 from The Godfather Part III
  • Track 1-11 from The Godfather
  • Track 2-01 from Casino
  • Track 2-02 and 2-03 from Donnie Brasco
  • Track 2-04 from Goodfellas
  • Track 2-08 from Casino
  • Track 2-09 from The Godfather Part III
  • Track 2-10 from The Godfather

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2
