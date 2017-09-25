Twitter
Miami Vice The Complete Series DVD 20-Disc Box Set with the Lost Episodes

$49.99

$28.49


1 in stock


DVD 20-Disc Box SetSKU: 170926-67742-1
UPC: 826831071725
Weight: 2.0 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: September 16, 1984
Item Release Date: October 25, 2016
Rating: NR
Details

All 5 seasons of the iconic 1980’s cop drama, including The Lost Episodes

FEEL THE HEAT!

From executive producer Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral) comes the explosive Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning series that defined a decade and lives on in this must-own Complete Series set.

Go undercover with James Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo Tubbs (Phillip Michael Thomas), two of the Vice Department’s coolest cops, as they take on the scum in Miami’s steamy underworld. Filled with action, guest stars, and featuring the hottest soundtrack with music from legends including Phil Collins, U2, Peter Gabriel, The Who, Aerosmith, Gun N’ Roses, The Cure, Public Enemy and more! Each gritty, unforgettable moment of the revolutionary series pops with sizzling 5.1 Surround Sound.

Miami Vice stars Don Johnson (Nash Bridges), Philip Michael Thomas (Sparkle), Edward James Olmos (Stand and Deliver), Saundra Santiago (Beat Street), Michael Talbott (First Blood), John Diehl (Stripes) and Olivia Brown (48 Hrs.).

About condition: The set is in excellent condition and the discs have never been watched. The box packaging is in very good shape, with a few small bends, corner dings and slight wear from storage.

Special Features

  • Includes 'Lost Episodes' from the show that have rarely been seen in recent years

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 20
  • Runtime: 91 hrs. 48 mins.
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Region: 1

Cast: Don Johnson | Edward James Olmos | John Diehl | Michael Talbott | Olivia Brown | Philip Michael Thomas | Saundra Santiago
Directors: Michael Mann

