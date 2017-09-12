Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series

Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series
View larger
Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series
Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series

$9.88

$7.39


1 in stock


CDSKU: 170815-67123-1
UPC: 076732615027
Part No: MCAD-6150
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Michael Mann  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: September 16, 1984
Item Release Date: November 4, 1985
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This release features the original music from Michael Mann’s groundbreaking cult television series Miami Vice, including Jan Hammer’s distinctive theme music, along with select tracks from key episodes, such as Smuggler’s Blues and In The Air Tonight.

Playlists

  • The Original Miami Vice Theme (Instrumental)
    Smuggler's Blues
    Own The Night
    You Belong To The City
    In The Air Tonight
    Miami Vice (Instrumental)
    Vice
    Better Be Good To Me
    Flashback (Instrumental)
    Chase (Instrumental)
    Evan (Instrumental)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlie Barnett | Don Johnson | Edward James Olmos | John Diehl | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Martin Ferrero | Michael Talbott | Olivia Brown | Philip Michael Thomas | Saundra Santiago

Related Items

Original Alien Movie Poster Pillow Case
Alien Blood Drool Apparel
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Junior and Kid’s Shirt Styles
Raw Force
Original Alien Movie Poster Fleece Blanket
Original Superman 2 U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1981)
Bruce Lee Kenpo Glove Stance Front and Back Printed Apparel
Blood Bath 2-Disc Limited Special Blu-ray Edition
McFarlane Toys Military Redeployed Air Force Special Operations Command CCT
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | MCA Records | Music | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *