Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series

Original U.S. Release: September 16, 1984
Item Release Date: November 4, 1985
Details
This release features the original music from Michael Mann’s groundbreaking cult television series Miami Vice, including Jan Hammer’s distinctive theme music, along with select tracks from key episodes, such as Smuggler’s Blues and In The Air Tonight.
Playlists
- The Original Miami Vice Theme (Instrumental)
Smuggler's Blues
Own The Night
You Belong To The City
In The Air Tonight
Miami Vice (Instrumental)
Vice
Better Be Good To Me
Flashback (Instrumental)
Chase (Instrumental)
Evan (Instrumental)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Charlie Barnett | Don Johnson | Edward James Olmos | John Diehl | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Martin Ferrero | Michael Talbott | Olivia Brown | Philip Michael Thomas | Saundra Santiago
