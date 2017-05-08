Metropolis DVD 2-Disc Set Including Pocket DVD (2002) Osamu Tezuka & Rintaro Japanese Anime

$27.97
$6.99
UPC: 043396077966
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: May 26, 2001
Item Release Date: January 1, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Details
Brace yourself for a totally new experience in cutting-edge animation. Based on the classic comic created by Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), written by Japanese anime legend Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira) and directed by Rintaro (Galaxy Express 999), Metropolis is a spectacular film featuring stunning imagery and unforgettable characters. In the industrial, tri-level world of Metropolis, Duke Red is a powerful leader with plans to unveil a highly advanced robot named Tima. But Duke Red’s violent son Rock distrusts robots, and intends to find and destroy Tima. Lost in the confusing labyrinth beneath Metropolis, Tima is beginning a friendship with the young nephew of a Japanese detective. But when Duke Red separates the two innocents, Tima’s life – and the fate of the universe – is dangerously at stake.
Special Features
- Two disc set including first ever "Pocket DVD"
- Animax Special: The Making of Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis
- Exclusive Featurette: Interview with Rintaro Katsushiro
- Two Animation Comparisons
- History of the "Metropolis" Comic Book
- Biography of Osamu Tezuka
- Theatrical Trailers
Specifications
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 109
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
Cast: Junpei Takiguchi | Kei Kobayashi | Kôki Okada | Kôsei Tomita | Masaru Ikeda | Masashi Ebara | Norio Wakamoto | Shigeru Chiba | Shun Yashiro | Takeshi Aono | Tarô Ishida | Toshio Furukawa | Yuka Imoto
Directors: Rintaro
