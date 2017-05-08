Metropolis DVD 2-Disc Set Including Pocket DVD (2002) Osamu Tezuka & Rintaro Japanese Anime

DVD SKU: 170509-64904-1

Details

Brace yourself for a totally new experience in cutting-edge animation. Based on the classic comic created by Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), written by Japanese anime legend Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira) and directed by Rintaro (Galaxy Express 999), Metropolis is a spectacular film featuring stunning imagery and unforgettable characters. In the industrial, tri-level world of Metropolis, Duke Red is a powerful leader with plans to unveil a highly advanced robot named Tima. But Duke Red’s violent son Rock distrusts robots, and intends to find and destroy Tima. Lost in the confusing labyrinth beneath Metropolis, Tima is beginning a friendship with the young nephew of a Japanese detective. But when Duke Red separates the two innocents, Tima’s life – and the fate of the universe – is dangerously at stake.

Special Features

Two disc set including first ever "Pocket DVD"

Animax Special: The Making of Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis

Exclusive Featurette: Interview with Rintaro Katsushiro

Two Animation Comparisons

History of the "Metropolis" Comic Book

Biography of Osamu Tezuka

Theatrical Trailers

Specifications

Region: 1

Runtime: 109

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Junpei Takiguchi | Kei Kobayashi | Kôki Okada | Kôsei Tomita | Masaru Ikeda | Masashi Ebara | Norio Wakamoto | Shigeru Chiba | Shun Yashiro | Takeshi Aono | Tarô Ishida | Toshio Furukawa | Yuka Imoto

Directors: Rintaro

