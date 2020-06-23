Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell Vinyl Edition

Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell Vinyl Edition
View larger

$23.99

$18.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81134-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Epic Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Meat Loaf

Related Items

The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster
Elvis Presley Black and White with Guitar 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Iron Maiden – The Many Faces of Eddie 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Rolling Stone Magazine Dr. Dre and Ice Cube Portrait 22 x 34 inch Cover Poster + Magazine Subscription
Prince and the Revolution Purple Rain 2015 Paisley Park Vinyl Remaster Overseen by Prince + Poster
1968 Special Elvis Presley 12 Inch Figure In Black Leather
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack CD (1996)
Molley Hatchet LP Record Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Cover Art Epic Records (1978) 35347
Led Zeppelin Hardcover Edition (2018)
Jane’s Addiction Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990)

Categories

Epic Records | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *