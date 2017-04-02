$49.95
$34.90
UPC: 787926113112
Weight: 1.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is a McFarlane Toys Spawn Classic Comic Covers Series 25 Sam & Twitch (2004). The figures are brand new and still sealed in their original packaging. The blister package is in very good shape, with slight wear from storage, along with some bending and creases.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures