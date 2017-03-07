Twitter
Matt Dixon Girls on Top Volume 1 Pin Up Fantasy Art Book

$48.00

$28.00


3 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 170307-63581-1
ISBN-13: 978-0-86562-200-5
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Details

When illustrator Matt Dixon sits down to do some good girl art, he insists they have a bad attitude! The resulting masterworks are both powerful and empowering! These ladies are lovely AND lethal. Fresh and fun paintings of females is all walks of life (and undead) like vampires, warriors, demons, fairies, and even an assassin or two. They’re SO bad for you!

  • 9×12 oversized format
  • 48 pages
  • full color

