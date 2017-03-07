Matt Dixon Girls on Top Volume 1 Pin Up Fantasy Art Book

Softcover Book SKU: 170307-63581-1

ISBN-13: 978-0-86562-200-5

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: SQP

Details

When illustrator Matt Dixon sits down to do some good girl art, he insists they have a bad attitude! The resulting masterworks are both powerful and empowering! These ladies are lovely AND lethal. Fresh and fun paintings of females is all walks of life (and undead) like vampires, warriors, demons, fairies, and even an assassin or two. They’re SO bad for you!

9×12 oversized format

48 pages

full color

