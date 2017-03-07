Matt Dixon Girls on Top Volume 1 Pin Up Fantasy Art Book

$48.00
When illustrator Matt Dixon sits down to do some good girl art, he insists they have a bad attitude! The resulting masterworks are both powerful and empowering! These ladies are lovely AND lethal. Fresh and fun paintings of females is all walks of life (and undead) like vampires, warriors, demons, fairies, and even an assassin or two. They’re SO bad for you!
- 9×12 oversized format
- 48 pages
- full color
