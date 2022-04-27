Marvin Gaye What’s Going On Original Detroit Mix RARE Vinyl Edition

View larger $98.45

We are pleased to announce the reissue of the fantastic WHAT’S GOING ON (ORIGINAL DETROIT MIX), which was released in 2001 as a double CD as a DELUX EDITION including unreleased material and became a hot topic among not only soul lovers but also many music listeners!

There was a source that had been mastered in Detroit, MOTOWN’s home base, before the original source, which was mastered in Los Angeles on May 6, 1971, that is currently available in the market. The arrangement is so raw and rough that it seems to have vacuum-packed the atmosphere of the studio and the world at the time of recording, and the more you listen to this album, the more you will be amazed.

