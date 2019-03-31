Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print

Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
View larger
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print

$79.00

From: $69.99


1 in stock
190142
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print

1 in stock
190140
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print


190142SKU: 190331-77654-1
ISBN-10: 1101871970
ISBN-13: 9781101871973
Weight: 5.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
190140SKU: 190331-77654-2
ISBN-10: 1101871970
ISBN-13: 9781101871973
Weight: 5.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print

View All: Captain America  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Pantheon
Item Release Date: October 2, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This edition was signed at New York Comic Con 2018 by artist Alex Ross, along with authors Chip Kidd and Geoff Spear. You’ll also get an exclusive Black Panther Print signed by Alex Ross.

The NYCC badge, photos from the event, and event ticket are for reference only and not part of this offering.

Here is the beloved Marvel Universe of comics characters, brought to thrilling life as only Alex Ross can. They’re all here: Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and many more—all seeming to leap, blast, and launch off the page.

For almost thirty years, Ross has been working nonstop to create some of the most astonishing images in comics, and while Marvelocity collects the very best of that oeuvre, it’s much more than that. Inside are hundreds of drawings, paintings, and photographs that have never been published before, including an original ten-page story featuring Spider-Man versus the Sinister Six, redesign proposals for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, and a re-creation of an epic battle between the Sub-Mariner and Iron Man.

But this isn’t just the story of the Marvel characters—it’s also the incredibly inspiring true tale of a little boy who only ever wanted to draw and paint super heroes. And with enough determination, talent, and very hard work, that’s precisely what he did. Marvelocity is the result, and is sure to entrance and delight fans of all ages.

Specifications

  • Pages: 312
  • Size: 9.3 x 1 x 12.2 in


Artists: Alex Ross
Authors: Chip Kidd | Geoff Spear

Related Items

Game of Death Original Soundtrack Recording by John Barry – Remastered + Multi-Page Photo Booklet
Bride of Frankenstein 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Dragonball Z 36 x 24 Inch Character Poster
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (December 31, 2015) Patrick Dempsey, Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth
Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988] 198143

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Pantheon | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *