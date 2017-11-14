Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]

Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
View larger
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]

$29.99

$22.70


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 171115-68376-1
UPC: 687203876351
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Studio: Diamond Select
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Marvel Universe MiniMates 4-Pack features Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye. Minimates were created by Art Asylum and Diamond Select Toys. MiniMates are perfect for any Marvel mini-action figure collection.

Diamond Select and the inmates of the Art Asylum have joined forces to bring you MiniMates madness, Marvel-style! That’s right, True Believers, Marvel MiniMates are bringing some of your favorite Marvel Comics characters to the cool and collectible world of building block-style figures! Each figure measures approximately 2″ tall and features 14 points of articulation – the most articulation of any building block-style figures.

The item is new and still packaged in its original box. The box has slight signs of wear, with a few bends, creases and corner dings. Review photos for details. The photo of the figures outside of the box is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

  • Perfect for play or display and fully posable
  • Features 14 points of articulation
  • Minimates stand 2 inches tall

Specifications

  • Size: 2 inches tall


Subject: Bullseye | Kingpin | Peter Parker | Spider-Man

Related Items

Bruce Lee Power Stance Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Atari Missile Command Cube Ottoman
Bruce Lee Ready to Rumble Front Printed Apparel
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Across 110th Street
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin
Aliens 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition with Collectible Art Cards and Art Book

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Diamond Select | Featured | Science Fiction | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *