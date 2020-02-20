Marvel The Punisher Netflix Series Original Soundtrack by Tyler Bates (2018)

$38.99
$35.99
UPC: 050087380182
Part No: MOND-122
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: Pop Fetish
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Television | Television | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios | Mondo | Netflix
Original U.S. Release: November 17, 2017
Item Release Date: December 14, 2018
Rating: TV-MA
Details
Mondo Music, in partnership with Marvel, are proud to present the soundtrack to the Netflix original series Marvel’s The Punisher. Tyler Bates (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) has created another brooding, darkly romantic score, featuring excellent guitar work and a explosive undercurrent of electronic synth that makes his compositions so unique. Featuring incredible original artwork by Greg Ruth.
Special Features
- Pressed on 180 Gram Black vinyl
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Amber Rose Revah | Ben Barnes | Floriana Lima | Jon Bernthal | Josh Stewart | Royce Johnson
Project Name: The Punisher
Composers: Tyler Bates
Characters: Punisher
