Marvel The Punisher Netflix Series Original Soundtrack by Tyler Bates (2018)

View larger
Marvel The Punisher Netflix Series Original Soundtrack by Tyler Bates (2018)

$38.99

$35.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200220-80539-1
UPC: 050087380182
Part No: MOND-122
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: Pop Fetish
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Television | Television | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios | Mondo | Netflix
Original U.S. Release: November 17, 2017
Item Release Date: December 14, 2018
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mondo Music, in partnership with Marvel, are proud to present the soundtrack to the Netflix original series Marvel’s The Punisher. Tyler Bates (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) has created another brooding, darkly romantic score, featuring excellent guitar work and a explosive undercurrent of electronic synth that makes his compositions so unique. Featuring incredible original artwork by Greg Ruth.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180 Gram Black vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Amber Rose Revah | Ben Barnes | Floriana Lima | Jon Bernthal | Josh Stewart | Royce Johnson
Project Name: The Punisher
Composers: Tyler Bates
Characters: Punisher

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Television | Marvel Studios | Mondo | Netflix | Pop Fetish | Television | Thrillers

