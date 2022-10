View larger $13.19

$11.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Marvel Team-Up Starring: Spider-Man and The X-Man Annual Comic Book Issue No. 1 1976 Marvel Comics. “The Lords of Light and Darkness! Plot by Chris Claremont, Bill Mantlo, and Bonnie Wilford. Script by Bill Mantlo. Art by Sal Buscema (breakdowns) and Mike Esposito (finishes). Cover by Dave Cockrum.

Related Items