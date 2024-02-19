Marvel Original Sin Comics Set of 2 Promotional Bouncy Rubber Balls Eye San Diego Comic Con [R27]

View larger $10.67

Marvel Original Sin Comics Set of 2 Promotional Bouncy Rubber Balls Eyeball. These were distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the original comic book series.

Items have some surface wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

“Original Sin” is a 2014 comic book series by Marvel Comics. The “Original Sin” story features Nick Fury and the Avengers investigating the murder of Uatu the Watcher, only to suffer trauma from what they see in his eyes. They also come into conflict with a group of misled self-appointed investigators led by Black Panther and Punisher.