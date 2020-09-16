Share Page Support Us
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Groot and Rocket 2-Pack Desktop Standee Set [1276]

View larger

$16.99

$13.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200916-81923-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bradley Cooper | Vin Diesel  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Groot and Rocket 2-Pack Desktop Standee Set.

Specifications

  • Size: 10.75 in tall


Characters: Groot | Rocket
Project Name: Guardians Of The Galaxy
Subject: Bradley Cooper | Vin Diesel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

