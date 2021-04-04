Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner [F85]

View larger $32.99

$28.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210404-86174-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner. Featured is a rare press photo from one of Bruce Lee’s first appearances in a U.S. film production, opposite James Garner in the detective thriller Marlowe.

The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 10x8 in

Related Items