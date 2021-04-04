Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner [F85]

- Cast: Bruce Lee | Carroll O'Connor | Christopher Cary | Corinne Camacho | Gayle Hunnicutt | George Tyne | H.M. Wynant | Jackie Coogan | James Garner | Kenneth Tobey | Paul Stevens | Rita Moreno | Roger Newman | Sharon Farrell | William Daniels
- Directors: Paul Bogart
- Project Name Marlowe
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: October 31, 1969
- Rating: PG
- More: Bruce Lee | Carroll O'Connor | James Garner | Rita Moreno
Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner. Featured is a rare press photo from one of Bruce Lee’s first appearances in a U.S. film production, opposite James Garner in the detective thriller Marlowe.
The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bruce Lee | Carroll O'Connor | Christopher Cary | Corinne Camacho | Gayle Hunnicutt | George Tyne | H.M. Wynant | Jackie Coogan | James Garner | Kenneth Tobey | Paul Bogart | Paul Stevens | Rita Moreno | Roger Newman | Sharon Farrell | William Daniels
- Shows / Movies: Marlowe
- Genres: Action | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: MGM
- Product Types: Originals