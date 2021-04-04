Share Page Support Us
Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner [F85]

Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner [F85]
Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner [F85]
Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner [F85]
$32.99
$28.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210404-86174-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marlowe Original Press Photo – Bruce Lee, James Garner. Featured is a rare press photo from one of Bruce Lee’s first appearances in a U.S. film production, opposite James Garner in the detective thriller Marlowe.

The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...

