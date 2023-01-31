Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photo [K42]

View larger $17.49

$15.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Pht

SKU: 230131-106082

Weight: 0.7 lbs

Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photo.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Related Items