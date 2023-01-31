Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photo [K42]

- Characters: Chewbacca | Han Solo | Luke Skywalker | Princess Leia Organa
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Studios: Lucasfilm
- Original Release Date: May 5, 1977
- Rating: pg
- More: Carrie Fisher | Harrison Ford | Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photo.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
