Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo [K47]

- Characters: Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi | C-3PO | Luke Skywalker | R2-D2
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Original Release Date: May 25, 1977
- Rating: pg
- More: Alec Guinness | Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Alec Guinness (Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
