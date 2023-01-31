Share Page Support Us
Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo [K47]

Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo [K47]
Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo [K47]
$16.39
$14.90
1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Alec Guinness (Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

