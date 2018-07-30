Manhunter Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

View larger $29.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180730-74614-1

UPC: 826663166859

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Michael Mann items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: MGM | Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1986

Item Release Date: May 24, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Former FBI profiler Will Graham (William Petersen, To Live and Die in L.A., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) reluctantly returns to his old job to track a horrific serial killer known as “The Tooth Fairy. “, But in order to get into the mind of this maniac, Graham must face another: Hannibal Lecktor (Brian Cox, X-Men 2, RED), the imprisoned psychiatrist whose own insanity almost cost Graham his life… and whose insights into “The Tooth Fairy”, could prove as dangerous as the killer himself.

Tom Noonan (Heat, RoboCop 2), Joan Allen (The Bourne Legacy), Dennis Farina (Get Shorty), Kim Greist (Brazil) and Stephen Lang (Avatar) co-star in this gripping thriller from director Michael Mann (Heat, Miami Vice) and adapted from the novel Red Dragon by Thomas Harris. Manhunter is one of the most unnerving serial killer movies ever made.

Special Features

Disc 1: Theatrical Version (HD)

The Mind of Madness – an interview with William Petersen (18 minutes)

Courting a Killer – an interview with actress Joan Allen (16 minutes)

Francis is Gone Forever – an interview with actor Tom Noonan (22 minutes)

The First Lecktor – an interview with actor Brian Cox (40 minutes)

The Eye of the Storm – an interview with director of photography Dante Spinotti (36 minutes)

The Music of MANHUNTER – including interviews with composer Michel Rubini, Barry Andrews (Shriekback), Gary Putman (The Prime Movers), Rick Shaffer (The Reds), and Gene Stashuk (Red 7) (42 minutes)

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc 2: Director’s Cut (HD with Standard Definition inserts)

Audio Commentary by writer/director Michael Mann

Director’s Cut (Standard Definition)

The Manhunter Look A Conversation with cinematographer Dante Spinotti (10 minutes)

Inside Manhunter with stars William Petersen, Joan Allen, Brian Cox, and Tom Noonan (18 minutes)

Specifications

Runtime: 120

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Language: English

Region: A

Cast: Benjamin Hendrickson | Brian Cox | Dan Butler | David Seaman | Dennis Farina | Joan Allen | Kim Greist | Michael Talbott | Stephen Lang | Tom Noonan | William Petersen

Directors: Michael Mann

Project Name: Manhunter

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Film Noir | Horror | MGM | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Suspense | Thrillers