$12.99
From: $9.97
D50SKU: 200820-81712-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.D51SKU: 200820-81712-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.D51SKU: 200820-81712-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mad Magazine San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition (July 2008). The item is in great condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Language: English
Publication: Mad magazine