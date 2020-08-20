Share Page Support Us
Mad Magazine San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition (July 2008)

1 in stock
D50
1 in stock
D51
D50SKU: 200820-81712-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
D51SKU: 200820-81712-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy
Details

Mad Magazine San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition (July 2008). The item is in great condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Publication: Mad magazine

