Lust Caution Special Edition Blu-ray

- Cast: Joan Chen | Lawrence Ko | Leehom Wang | Tang Wei | Tony Chiu-Wai Leung | Tsung-Hua Tou | Ying-Hsuan Kao
- Directors: Ang Lee
- Project Name Lust Caution
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Drama | History | Spy and Espionage
- Studios: Kino Lorber
- Original Release Date: October 26, 2007
- Product Release Date: March 30, 2021
- Rating: NC-17
From two-time Oscar-winner Ang Lee, the acclaimed director of Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm, Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, comes this romantic drama starring the great Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love) with Tang Wei (Blackhat) and Joan Chen (The Last Emperor). Set against the backdrop of a transforming country, Lust, Caution tells the provocative story of a young woman (Tang) who finds herself swept up in a radical plot to assassinate a ruthless and secretive intelligence agent. As she immerses herself in her role as a cosmopolitan seductress, she becomes entangled in a dangerous game that will ultimately determine her fate. Erotic, breathtaking and suspenseful, this award-winning film was hailed by critics as “exquisitely beautiful” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times) and “lushly sensual” (Leah Rozen, People).
Special Features
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Eddy Von Mueller
- Titles of Deception & Lurid Affections: Discover How Ang Lee's Passion Fueled Every Step of This Erotic Thriller - From Recreating the Period to Directing the Talented Cast
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Language: Mandarin
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 157 min
