Lust Caution Special Edition Blu-ray

From two-time Oscar-winner Ang Lee, the acclaimed director of Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm, Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, comes this romantic drama starring the great Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love) with Tang Wei (Blackhat) and Joan Chen (The Last Emperor). Set against the backdrop of a transforming country, Lust, Caution tells the provocative story of a young woman (Tang) who finds herself swept up in a radical plot to assassinate a ruthless and secretive intelligence agent. As she immerses herself in her role as a cosmopolitan seductress, she becomes entangled in a dangerous game that will ultimately determine her fate. Erotic, breathtaking and suspenseful, this award-winning film was hailed by critics as “exquisitely beautiful” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times) and “lushly sensual” (Leah Rozen, People).

Special Features

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Eddy Von Mueller

Titles of Deception & Lurid Affections: Discover How Ang Lee's Passion Fueled Every Step of This Erotic Thriller - From Recreating the Period to Directing the Talented Cast

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Audio: 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Subtitles: English

Language: Mandarin

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 157 min

