Lot of 14 Vintage Matted Portrait Photographs

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


photosSKU: 200103-79921-1
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Genres: Family | History
Details

Lot of 14 Vintage Matted Portrait Photographs dating from late 1800’s to 1930’s. Sizes vary from 3×5 to 4×6 inches.

The item is in very good condition with wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

