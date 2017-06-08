Lost In Space 50th Anniversary 12-CD + 104-Page Booklet Soundtrack Collection featuring music by John Williams and more

View larger $125.98 $97.50 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

La-La Land Records, Synthesis Entertainment and Legendary Pictures proudly present Lost In Space: 50th Anniversary Soundtrack Collection, an unprecedented deluxe limited edition 12-CD box set of music from the classic sci-fi television series! The original music scores from this cherished and historic series come to vivid life like never before, restored and remastered from original scoring elements, and featuring hours of previously unreleased music, including the world premiere release of John William’s score to “The Reluctant Stowaway,” as well as many previously unavailable episode scores, such as “Space Circus,” “West of Mars,” and more! The music of Lost In Space not only calls forth all the action, danger and unabashed joy of the beloved show, but as meticulously assembled in this astounding set, it reveals itself to be some of the most creative and dynamic scoring ever composed for the medium. Featuring music by John Williams, Herman Stein, Hans J. Salter, Joseph Mullendore, Alexander Courage, Cyril J. Mockridge, Gerald Fried, Leith Stevens, Robert Drasnin, Fred Steiner and others, the scores of Lost In Space rocket the listener through a warm galaxy of nostalgia into a vast universe of awe-inspiring musical expression – all of it finally preserved in a pristine collection to be savored. This deluxe set, limited to 1500 units and housed in an attractive hardcover slipcase, also contains a 100+ booklet jam-packed with exciting archival photos and art, alongside exclusive, in-depth liner notes by album co-producer Jeff Bond.

Irwin Allen’s Lost In Space centered on a space colony family struggling to survive when a stowaway throws their ship hopelessly off course.

Disc One

Main Title 1:01 Smith’s Entrance 2:29 Judo Chop 1:43 On the Pad :46 The Good Doctor 1:14 Preparations 1:13 Final Countdown 4:08 Escape Velocity / Robot Control 3:36 Meteor Storm 3:11 Defrosting / Log Book 2:04 Weightless Waltz 3:23 Robot Play-On / Doctor & Boy 2:18 The Monster Rebels 3:30 Message for President :54 A Walk in Space / To Be Continued 6:47 Season One Bumper :08 Rescued From Space 1:58 The Comet Cometh 6:39 Derelict Title :43 Don Rescues John and Maureen / The Robot Performs 6:00 Writing in the Log / Family / The Treatment 2:10 Swallowed 4:08 Flashing Lights / Frontal Robotomy / Filmy Spiderweb 2:44 Crystalline Power 1:26 Smart Kid 3:13 The Bubble Monster 2:21 Lift Off 4:22 The New Planet / Continued Next Week 1:32

Disc Two

Strange Planet / Suiting Up 2:51 John’s Descent / John’s Fall 2:44 Rescue Orbit / Helmet It / Group Play-On 2:28 Stranglehold 3:12 The Landing 3:15 Lil Will and the Robot 1:32 Search for John 4:14 Monkey’s Doo 4:54 Operation Rescue / Personal Chauffeur 1:40 Tractor Play-On / Electric Sagebrush 1:06 Watch & Learn / Keeping House 2:54 The Bad Doctor / Will Is Threatened 1:58 Giants :18 Gourmet / Gold Brick 4:25 Departure / Pod Almighty 1:39 Footprint / Microscope / Father and Son / Robot 2:19 Withered 1:40 Rest Cue / Deserted 2:17 The Earthquake 2:46 Chariot Titles 1:07 Temperature Dropping / Nature’s Display / Fahrenheit A-Go-Go 2:20 The Chariot Continues 1:12 Boring Company 2:14 I Messenger 1:42 Don’s Ray :23 Space Bridge / John’s Temper 2:34 Warming Rays / Sun Storm 3:03 Morning After 3:14 The Inland Sea 2:17 Land Ho / Kids Play-Off 2:39 Space Play-On / Strange Visitor 1:14 Home Sweet Home (bonus) 1:24 First Head / TV Screen / Pull Back / Transition Chords / On & Off / Baby and Celeste

Disc Three

Stranger / Friend or Foe / Permission / Spore Sprayer 2:51 The Robinsons 4:07 Upper Ration / Hapgood 4:44 Play-On / Star Charts 1:59 Tall Tail / Good Guy 1:30 Blast Off 3:28 Wonderland Discovery 3:00 Hair Style Book :29 Penny’s Friend 2:05 Diamonds / Smith and Penny / Diamond Play-Off 1:51 Penny’s Cave 2:00 To the Cave 1:07 Gathering Wild Flowers 2:27 Moving Rocks / Mother and Daughter 2:10 Penny’s Problem 4:15 Storm Coming Up 1:33 A New Galaxy 2:30 Season One End Title :53 Wistful Robot / Amused Robot / Sad Robot 4:19 Another World / Another World (Drop-Off No. 2) / Another World Act-Out 2:42 Hideous Monster / Hideous Monster Act-Out 1:47 Awful Monster 1:46 Awful Monster 2 1:13 Ominous Signs / Ominous Signs Act-Out bar 25 2:18 Robot Music 1:52 Robot Music bars 1-29 slow 1:17 Silly Monster / Silly Monster Act-Out 1:33 Terror Stinger / Terror Stinger bar 1-2 / Terror Stinger Swell Up / Climax :56 Space Family / Space Family Act-Out & Tail-Out 1:54 Mother Earth 2:26 The Monster 2:15 The Letter 1:17 The Getaway / The Genie 1:19 The Quarrel (Garden of Evil) 1:08 Greensleeves 1:12

Disc Four

Second Season Main Title (unused) 1:0 The Family / The Quake / Slacking Off 1:59 Unveiling / Nerim 1:00 Act Opening / Mine Entrance 1:30 My Back Is Delicate / I’ll Take a Nap 2:12 Flight in Space / Robot / Partner 3:29 Receding Quake / My Command 1:20 Galaxies Wins / There He Goes 2:59 Spilled Cosmonium 1:36 Act Opening / It’s Alive / Cosmonium Fiend 4:09 Are We Ready / One Last Check / Family / Blast Off 3:14 Thruster Control / The Quake (clean) / Thruster Control Continued 3:25 Nova / Come Here / Act Opening / Freeze Frame 1:33 Enter Marvello / Titles / This Way / College Star 2:19 Past Performance / Girls / No Grow 1:26 Circus No. 2 3:48 Mumy’s Magic 1:50 Passport / Wooden Ball / Robot Critic / Ape Strikes 3:20 Will Conned / Ape Strikes No. 2 2:06 Marvello Reformed / Act-Out V. 1 / Punishment 1:50 Circus No. 1 2:33 Act-Out V. 2 / Punishment :18 Sir Sagramonte 1:23 The Basking Hound / The Quest / It’s Beneath Me / Seeking Information 3:11 What’s a Quest 1:23 Plotting / Gundemar / Prepare for Battle 3:13 Fallen Hero / On With the Quest 3:03 The Dragon Walk No. 1 / The Dragon Walk No. 2 / Oh, Dear 1:39 Mock Battle / Pooped Knight / The Dragon Walk No. 3 / The Dragon Walk No. 4 2:10 Missed Melon / I’m Old and Tired 1:27 Sagramonte vs. Gundemar 2:08 The Quest Is Ended 1:39 End Credits B :45

Disc Five

Million Miles / Dust Ball / Bum Steer 2:45 Episode Titles / Aunty Pasto 2:21 Pushy Fellow 2:42 Later Astrogator :53 Flying A Station 3:19 Down the Shaft / Nefarious / Green Mist Miss 3:53 Family Fun / Lady of Pain 6:30 Hot Sun Ralston / The Big Whew 2:43 Floating Lady – Reeled In 7:30 Hanging Crepe / Space Beatles / Interrupted Melody 1:36 Van Irwin Belt 1:48 Telesmoke / Episode Titles / Tailed 1:53 Unjolly Green Giant / Greenwich Time 2:54 Kitchy Goo / Fire Follower / Long Nose Wiggle 2:16 Turned Green / Rub-a-Dub 2:51 Bottom of the Garden / Poof! 1:51 No to Chess / Puss in Boots 2:28 The Mulberry Bush 3:13 Worn Out Toaster / The Chiseler / Savage Splendor 2:31 Duel on the Run 1:23 Small Punkins 2:02 I Say It’s Spinach / What a Knight 1:58 Episode Titles / Enter Hildy / Body Snatcher / Enter Thor / Shoot the Chutes / Nary Larry 1:40 Off to Valhalla / A Spit / On Guard / Beat the Giants / Missed the Horse / By Jupiter 3:51

Disc Six

Controlled Astrogation / Mummy’s Boy 3:38 Dracoland 3:10 Bopped / Allen’s Laundry / Girl Guide / Sham Ship 5:51 Smithed / Mac Bluff / Rock and Doc 3:25 Draconian Anthem 1:15 Golden Boy / Omnipotent Smith / The Rocksie Twins 2:28 Into Vessel Made / Cold Feet / King Smith 3:48 Where’s Will / Carried Away 6:43 Hold Tight / Prima Donna 1:40 The Enemy Below Main Title 1:42 Bubbles Smith / Imminent Danger / Rip Van Smith 2:05 Episode Titles / Scratch One / Head Mech 1:28 Discombobulated / Scratch Two / Invasionette No. 2 / Mighty Mites / Convinced / Little Stall 2:11 King Mech / King Mech No. 2 / Noble Leader 3:10 Gardeners / The Big Switch / Short Tail / He Didn’t Fight / It Works 2:06 Tinsmith / Grated / All Charged Up / Ultimatum / Don’t Give Up / Go Pack / Fearless Smith 1:32 Robot Rites / Robot War / Escape / Spread the Word 3:30 Small War / Whoops-a-Daisy 3:29 Cousin Smith / Shell Game 1:31 Mississippi Shuffle 1:26 Little Joe’s No :53 Little Joe’s Yes 1:24 Big Daddy 4:42 Harp No. 5 / Harp No. 6 / Harp No. 8 1:28 The Astral Traveler Loch Lomond No. 1 / Loch Lomond No. 3 / Loch Lomond No. 4 1:38

Disc Seven

Space Thief / Space Genie 1:08 Outer Baghdad / Salty Sultan 2:20 Sibling Snit / Wandering Will 3:06 Thieves Cave / Arabian Capture 2:52 Arabian Work Song 1:08 Dark of the Moon / Sultan’s Quest 4:05 Apprehension Will Out / Smith Brothers 3:06 Back to Back / Work Song No. 2 1:00 Caliph Smith / Asterordinary Situation / Molto Pain / Slave Cave 4:06 Grand Vizier / Sad Sultan 1:24 Shish Kabob / The Great Offendi 2:44 Fatima / Smith Birds Pt. 1 3:36 Smith Works / Lightning Rod 2:31 A Running Start / Never Fear / Zeno’s Plan 2:39 Masquerade / Sheriff Serenade 2:15 Bars and Stripes / Pain Out / Clue Overdue 1:53 Shannon’s Door 1:30 Space Vipers / Crash Landing / After Crash / New Image 2:33 Zeno’s Back in Town 2:28 Judy, Baby / Pussy Cat Bridge / Colors True / F.A.O. Getaway 3:39 Zeno Fun / Momentary / Scared and Lazy / Group Soup 3:39 Question Period / Zeno’s Exit / Sentimental Smith 3:15 To the Cave / Tiabo’s Shuffle 2:17 The General Speaks 2:18 Spy on the Rocks 2:44 Sympathetic Circumstance / Sad Apple Smith 2:16 The Neutralizer 2:42 To Kill a Spy / Countdown / Space Walk 3:33

Disc Eight

Smith’s Entrance 2:50 Preparations 1:29 Final Countdown 4:45 Escape Velocity / Robot Control 3:36 Meteor Storm 2:41 Defrosting 2:05 Weightless Waltz 3:37 The Monster Rebels 3:43 A Walk in Space 4:31 To Be Continued 3:07 A Walk in Space (alternate) 4:31 Meteor Storm (alternate 1) 2:47 Meteor Storm (alternate 2) 2:46 Earthquake 3:04 Strange Visitor (To Be Continued) :50 Microscope / Pod Almighty 1:54 Senior / Introduction / The Search 4:00 A Nice Little Bank / Investigation 2:56 Act Opening A / Act Opening B / Act Open No. 2 / Act Open No. 1 1:34 VS No. 1 2:01 VS No. 3 / Act-Out A 2:59 VS No. 2 2:29

Disc Nine

Third Season Main Title 1:09 Hot Stuff / Hot Stuff No. 2 / Danger Motif / Strange Place 3:19 Space Primevals 2:01 Protineus Part 1 / Protineus Part 2 3:17 More Danger / Flying Pod / Flying Pod No. 2 1:16 Robot to Cavern / Smith Tries / Smith Tries No. 2 / Robot to Will 2:02 In the Cavern 2:02 The Searcher 1:28 Rescue Don 1:12 Trapped / Agitato Bridge 1:53 Cavern Music / Warm Smith / Lizard 3:06 Lizard No. 2 / Robot Magic / Primeval Problem 1:45 Untitled 1:29 Explosions / Robot Magic No. 2 / Robot Works 2:45 Tour de Force / Shrunken Robot / On the Way 1:37 Back to Normal 1:35 Third Season Bumper 0:09 Maureen & Girls 0:52 Captain Cragmire / Battle Stations 1:53 Smith’s Disguise / Will and Robot Captured 1:45 Stacy Visits Will / Change of Command / Lassoed / Target Jupiter Smith / Destroy the Jupiter 1:55 Ultimatum / Smith Walks / Smith Walks Again 0:48 Scarecrow / This Is It / Blow Up 1:46 Stacy Visits Will (alternate) 0:38 The Aliens 1:41 Green Smoke 0:49 Blasting Operation 3:46 Samson Smith / Samson March 1:59 Squabbling Aliens 2:28 Squelched Robot / Old Master / Gun Bending / Smith’s Girl / Back to Flab 3:19 Running in Place / Breathing Exercises / The Tiger / Scared Aliens 2:37 Fight / First Blast 1:53 Lover Boy Smith 1:33 Trimmed 1:32 Planning the Worst / More Breathing 1:33 Power Off Again / More Explosion 2:19 PHTT! / Burning Cycles / Turnabout / The Last Straw 1:56 Background Improv – melody and guitar (bonus) 1:08 Background Improv – guitar strumming (bonus) 1:10 Space-a-Delic 3:53 Third Season End Title 0:54

Disc Ten

Opening Scene 1:20 Lead-In Freeze Frame No. 1 / Who Is This / J5 and the Zaybo / Take Off 1:48 J5’s Physical / J5 for Analysis 1:26 Fix Stabilizer / Member of Crew / Short Act-Out 1:10 Act-In / F-15 / Colonel Fogey 4:25 Col. Fogey’s Lightship 2:17 Turkey Dinner / We’ll Show Them 1:06 Act-On / Penny and J5 / Alarm Bells / J5 Calls Zaybo 2:39 You Spoke of Diamonds / A Zaybo for Smith / Act-Out on J5 3:18 Act-In / J5 and Smith / Will & the Lion 1:13 J5 Listens to Penny 2:16 J5 to the Rescue / Last Scene 2:12 The Bouncing Ball / Across the Sun / Prehistoric Teenager 2:39 Episode Titles / Disappearing Penny / Comfy Cage 5:12 Join the Group / LM All Caught 2:17 Introducing / Robot / Sir Mo-Dread 1:39 Caged / Temper, Temper / Tricky Willie 1:52 Pour It Out / Oggo A-Go-Go / Escape Hatch 1:55 Ingrate / Talk to the Animal / DI Smith 2:53 Hit the Road / Oggoland / Whipping Boy / How Long 1:21 Circus Music 2:10 First Face / Party’s Over / Oggoes Soft / About Fathers 1:44 Buddies / Snared Again 1:15 Will’s Guitar (bonus) 0:24 The Pop-On Pair 2:52 Episode Title / Farnum / M-1 Agent 1:43 Farnum Gives Light / You Don’t Qualify / Miss Outer Teutonium / Boy, a Beauty Contest 2:35 Puppet / What Did They Tell You / Act-Out 2:12 Clause Fifteen / My Soul Is Yours / Let’s Fix Lunch / Mystery Planet 2:17 Reptile Girl / Smith Plans to Sign Judy / Phony Contract 2:10 Observing / The Master / Judy Signs :53 Act-On / Robota / Robota No. 2 2:51 A Thing of Beauty / Fine Print / Mysterious Dictator 1:23 You Are the One 1:52 Here They Come 3:09 Rain 3:12 Terrible Experience / There Goes Mr. Farnum / End 0:52

Disc Eleven

Antenna / Judy Walking / Wrong Skeet / Heave! / Pulsating Light 2:02 Whimpering Smith / Campfire 1:20 Guard Duty / Ice Princess 3:29 Alibis / Footprints / Chilblains 0:54 Frightened Visitor 1:48 Fireball / Chavo / Student Bull 2:45 Sleeping Reyka / Morning After / Chavo’s Fortress / Ring of Fire 1:10 Sentry Smith / The Visit 1:16 Daggers Anyone? / Wanted 2:19 Decoy / Ghost Feeding / Missing Reyka 1:12 Alibis No. 2 / Senorita Dummy / Smith’s Girl / Chavo’s Guitar 1:01 Love With the Proper Dummy / Sexy Dummy 3:04 Knife Throw 0:44 Real Knives / Matador 1:21 Bull Thrower 1:51 Vanishing Princess / Packing Up / Love Triangle 1:11 Sloop John B 1:18 Purple Planet Plotters / Cake Eaters / Finger Licker / Flower Power 1:14 The Plant Planet 2:42 Episode Titles / No Mighty Man Is He / Tinny Toast / Voice of the Flowers / John’s Jibe 2:20 Howling Hyacinths / Caught by a Carrot 1:00 Villainous Vegetable / Vine Covered Robot / The Vegetable 3:19 Sprouting Smith / Carrot Topped 2:26 Pennywort / Sleeping Cutie / Tybo’s Steam Room 1:34 Mulch Monster / Vic Smithy 1:59 Switch Lifters / Sign of the ’76 2:09 Celery Again / Yummy 4:21 Dead Battery 0:56 Judy’s Goat 3:16 The Dry Boys / The Buddy Boys 2:51 Literary Masterpiece / Fire / Draw Straws 1:56 Space Pod 2:26 Episode Titles 2:19 The Move / The Junkman 2:30 Fuel Tank’s Repaired / No Lift Off / Act-Out 1:12 Act-On / Dinner by Candlelight / Hush, Dear Friend / Dinner 1:47 To Meet Junkman / Mechanical Thing Attacks / He’s Modest / Junkman Act-Out 3:00 Act-On No. 2 / Sick Robot / Welcome / Steal Spaceship 3:31

Disc Twelve

Act-On No. 3 / Junkman Fires Rockets 2:34 Don’t Look Back / Will and Junkman 2:02 Love / Robot Saves Smith / End Episode 2:25 Mysterioso Space Sound :35 Trouble for Us 2:16 Hammer of God :22 Gathering Wild Flowers 3:28 Galaxies Wins 2:33 The Clown Command 1:32 A Letter to Santa 0:55 Susan’s Dream House / Store Montage 1:40 X-Ray Machine 2:05 Jingle Bells / The Proposal 2:44 Dony Fiddle Solo 1:54 Matt and Mark / Matt and Mark No. 2 / Matt and Mark No. 3 3:43 The Kiss 2:21 The Proposal 2:12 Launch / Asteroid Storm / Landing 3:56 Log and Crash Site 1:30 Climb to Weather Station 2:41 Weather Station 1:14 Footprints / Cyclops 1:19 Laundry / Cyclops Sighted 1:54 Will Runs / Cyclops Attacks / Will Kills Cyclops 3:26 Don Prepares Chariot 1:36 Jetpack 4:01 Penny Rescued / Chariot to Cyclops 2:01 Chariot Past Dead Cyclops 1:19 Chariot Continues 1:00 Penny Gossips :43 Chariot Enters Cave / Exploration 5:52 The Whirlpool (Lionel Newman, Leigh Harline) / Escape / Finale 7:0 End Credits :32

Special Features

Limited Edition of 1,500 units

Includes the world premiere release of John William's score to "The Reluctant Stowaway," as well as many previously unavailable episode scores, such as "Space Circus," "West of Mars," and more!

104-page full color booklet featuring rare photos from the set and essays on the soundtrack, as well as this cult classic science fiction television series from entertainment icon Irvin Allen.

Cast: Albert Salmi | Angela Cartwright | Bill Mumy | Dawson Palmer | Dee Hartford | Don Matheson | Fritz Feld | Guy Williams | Harry Monty | Jim Mills | Jonathan Harris | June Lockhart | Leonard Stone | Marcel Hillaire | Mark Goddard | Marta Kristen | Michael Rennie | Robert Foulk | Ron Gans | Ronald Weber | Sheila Allen | Vitina Marcus

