Lode Runner: The Legend Returns Original User Manual (1994) MAC Bundled Version Sierra On-Line

Lode Runner: The Legend Returns Original User Manual (1994) MAC Bundled Version Sierra On-Line
$12.99

$6.99


1 in stock


bookletSKU: 200707-81203-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy
Details

Lode Runner: The Legend Returns Original User Manual (1994) MAC Bundled Version Sierra On-Line. This is the user manual only. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

