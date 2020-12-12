Share Page Support Us
Leon The Professional 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Combo Steelbook Limited Edition

View larger

$39.99

$29.97


1 in stock


Steelbook 4K Blu-raySKU: 201212-83838-1
UPC: 043396571839
Part No: COL BR57183
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: November 18, 1994
Item Release Date: December 1, 2020
Rating: NR
Details

Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman and Danny Aiello star in LÉON: THE PROFESSIONAL, a go-for-broke thriller about a professional assassin whose work becomes dangerously personal. Calling himself a “cleaner,” the mysterious Léon is New York’s top hitman. When his next-door neighbors are murdered, Léon becomes the unwilling guardian of the family’s sole survivor – 12-year-old Mathilda. But Mathilda doesn’t just want protection; she wants revenge. Training her in the deadly tricks of his trade, Léon helps her track the psychotic agent who murdered her family. From the electrifying opening to the fatal finale, LÉON THE PROFESSIONAL is a nonstop crescendo of action and suspense.

Special Features

  • Cast and Crew Look Back
  • Jean Reno: The Road to Leon Featurette
  • Natalie Portman: Starting Young Featurette
  • Fact Track (Extended Version)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions include both theatrical and extended versions of the film

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Runtime: 109 min

Cast: Danny Aiello | Gary Oldman | Jean Reno | Natalie Portman | Peter Appel
Directors: Luc Besson
Project Name: The Professional

