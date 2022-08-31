Legendary Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 1st Printing Mark Waid Gamecock Media D80

Share Page Support Us
Legendary Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 1st Printing Mark Waid Gamecock Media

Legendary Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 1st Printing Mark Waid Gamecock Media
Legendary Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 1st Printing Graphic Novel Preview Gamecock Media. Written by Mark Waid, Renae Geerlings (Editor), Martin Montiel (Illustrator) LEGENDARY tells the story of Charles Deckard, an art thief who is duped into stealing Pandora’s Box. When he inadvertently opens it, he releases hordes of beasts thought to be fictional – such as werewolves and griffons – into an unprepared modern world. A full-scale war between man and myth begins, and it is quickly complicated by the actions of powerful secret societies.

