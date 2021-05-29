Share Page Support Us
Led Zeppelin One 24 x 36 inch Rock Music Concert Poster

Led Zeppelin One 24 x 36 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Led Zeppelin One 24 x 36 inch Rock Music Concert Poster.

This stunning poster features a large format graphic for Led Zeppelin’s Mothership, a 24-track best-of spanning the band’s career. The special edition was originally released by Atlantic/Rhino in November 2007. Led Zeppelin consisted of guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in
