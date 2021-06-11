LAIR PlayStation 3 Original 12×26 inch Video Game Poster [I05]

- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Monsters
- Poster Categories: Gaming
- Studios: SONY Interactive
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
LAIR PlayStation 3 Original 12×26 inch Video Game Poster.
Item has bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12x26 in
Explore More...
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Monsters
- Studios / Manufacturers: SONY Interactive
- Product Types: Gaming | Posters - Original