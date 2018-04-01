Twitter
Krull 40 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster
$39.99

$34.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180401-71350-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

For sale is a rare horizontal promotional poster for the cult classic adventure fantasy Krull.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and signs of wear. The poster has a matt finish and will be shipped folded along the existing fold structure.

Specifications

  • Size: 40x30 in

Cast: Alun Armstrong | Bernard Bresslaw | David Battley | Dicken Ashworth | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | Graham McGrath | John Welsh | Ken Marshall | Liam Neeson | Lysette Anthony | Todd Carty
Directors: Peter Yates
Project Name: Krull

