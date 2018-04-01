Krull 40 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster

$39.99
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: July 29, 1983
Rating: PG
For sale is a rare horizontal promotional poster for the cult classic adventure fantasy Krull.
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and signs of wear. The poster has a matt finish and will be shipped folded along the existing fold structure.
- Size: 40x30 in
Cast: Alun Armstrong | Bernard Bresslaw | David Battley | Dicken Ashworth | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | Graham McGrath | John Welsh | Ken Marshall | Liam Neeson | Lysette Anthony | Todd Carty
Directors: Peter Yates
Project Name: Krull
