Krull 40 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster

The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Details

For sale is a rare horizontal promotional poster for the cult classic adventure fantasy Krull.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and signs of wear. The poster has a matt finish and will be shipped folded along the existing fold structure.

Specifications

Size: 40x30 in

Cast: Alun Armstrong | Bernard Bresslaw | David Battley | Dicken Ashworth | Francesca Annis | Freddie Jones | Graham McGrath | John Welsh | Ken Marshall | Liam Neeson | Lysette Anthony | Todd Carty

Directors: Peter Yates

Project Name: Krull

