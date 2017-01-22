Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel

Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie SKU: 170123-62535-1

Part No: WBM501

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

Description: 75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve Tee SKU: 170123-62535

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

Description: 100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt SKU: 170123-62535

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

Description: 50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Regular Fit Polo SKU: 170123-62535

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

Description: 50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Cotton 18/1 Tank Top SKU: 170123-62535

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

Description: 100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank Top

Condition: New

Size Chart Adult Work Shirt SKU: 170123-62535

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton/polyester

Description: 35% Cotton / 65% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Work Shirt

Condition: New

Size Chart Youth Hooded Sweatshirt SKU: 170123-62535

Weight: 1 lbs

Material: cotton

Description: 100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Details

In Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s Kong: Skull Island, a team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic beast King Kong.

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Marc Evan Jackson | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston

Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

