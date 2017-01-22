Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel

$26.00
Material: cotton/polyester
Description: 75% Cotton/ 25% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Heavyweight 9oz. Hoodie
Size ChartAdult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve TeeSKU: 170123-62535
Material: cotton
Description: 100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable 18/1 Long Sleeve T Shirt
Size ChartAdult Crewneck SweatshirtSKU: 170123-62535
Material: cotton/polyester
Description: 50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Crewneck Sweatshirt
Size ChartAdult Regular Fit PoloSKU: 170123-62535
Material: cotton/polyester
Description: 50% Cotton/50% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Polo with printing on backside
Size ChartAdult Cotton 18/1 Tank TopSKU: 170123-62535
Material: cotton
Description: 100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Tank Top
Size ChartAdult Work ShirtSKU: 170123-62535
Material: cotton/polyester
Description: 35% Cotton / 65% Polyester High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Work Shirt
Size ChartYouth Hooded SweatshirtSKU: 170123-62535
Material: cotton
Description: 100% Cotton High Quality Pre Shrunk Machine Washable Sweatshirt
Size Chart
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Rating: PG-13
In Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s Kong: Skull Island, a team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic beast King Kong.
Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Marc Evan Jackson | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
