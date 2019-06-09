Share Page Support Us
Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996)

Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996)
Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996)
Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996)

$9.99

$6.97


1 in stock


SetSKU: 190609-78027-1
UPC: 083717120032
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Toys & Figures | Video Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Details

Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996).

  • Takes you instantly to Yu-Gi-Oh! Online
  • Includes 3 virtual cards and 90 duels!
  • Look for 6 virtual cards
  • Duel against the world online!

Specifications

  • Size: 10.5 x 7.5 x 0.3 in

