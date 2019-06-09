$9.99
$6.97
SetSKU: 190609-78027-1
UPC: 083717120032
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
UPC: 083717120032
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Toys & Figures | Video Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996).
- Takes you instantly to Yu-Gi-Oh! Online
- Includes 3 virtual cards and 90 duels!
- Look for 6 virtual cards
- Duel against the world online!
Specifications
- Size: 10.5 x 7.5 x 0.3 in
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Board & Card Games | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Toys & Figures | Video Games