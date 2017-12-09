Kodansha Comics Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set by Katsuhiro Otomo

View larger $229.99 $179.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Book Set SKU: 171209-68834-1

ISBN-10: 1632364611

ISBN-13: 9781632364616

Weight: 24 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Akira items

Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Thrillers

Studio: Kodansha Comics

Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1989

Item Release Date: October 31, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An all-new, complete 35th anniversary hardcover box set of one of the most acclaimed and influential comics of all time, with the original Japanese art and right-to-left reading format for the first time! The science fiction epic that changed anime and manga forever is presented in six beautiful hardcover volumes, plus the hardcover Akira Club art book and an exclusive patch with the iconic pill design.

In 1982, Kodansha published the first chapter of Akira, a dystopian saga set in Neo-Tokyo, a city recovering from thermonuclear attack where the streets have been ceded to motorcycle gangs and the rich and powerful run dangerous experiments on destructive, supernatural powers that they cannot control. In 1988, the manga was adapted into what was at the time the most expensive animated film ever made, which brought Akira’s influence out of the manga world and onto the global stage. Today, it remains a touchstone for artists, writers, filmmakers, and fans, retaining all the brutal impact and narrative intensity it had when Otomo first unleashed it onto the world.

Note: The image of the open set is a stock photo. These items are brand new and unopened.

Specifications

Pages: 2530

Cast: Geinoh Yamashirogumi | Hiroshi Ôtake | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Tesshô Genda

Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo

Project Name: Akira

Authors: Katsuhiro Otomo

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Featured | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books | Kodansha Comics | Science Fiction | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers