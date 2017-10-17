Knight Rider: The Complete Series 16-Disc Blu-ray Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff

View larger $99.98 $51.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray Box Set SKU: 171018-67923-1

UPC: 683904632593

Part No: MLCR63259BR

Weight: 2.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: Millcreek Entertainment | Universal

Original U.S. Release: September 26, 1982

Item Release Date: October 11, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist.

Ride shotgun with mysterious crime fighter Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and the hottest car on four wheels, K.I.T.T., as they chase elusive criminals in each action-packed episode. The heart-pounding second season of Knight Rider packs in even more thrills, more high-speed chases, and more full-throttle excitement with dynamic duo Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. in the action series that left all others in the dust.

Knight Rider stars David Hasselhoff (TV’s Baywatch), Edward Mulhare (Von Ryan’s Express), William Daniels (TV’s Boy Meets World), Patricia McPherson (Prime Risk), Rebecca Holden (The Sisterhood), and Peter Parros (TV’s The Haves and The Have Nots).

DISC 1

Season One

Knight of the Phoenix – Sept. 26, 1982 (97 minutes)

Deadly Maneuvers – Oct. 1, 1982

Good Day at White Rock – Oct. 8, 1982

Slammin’ Sammy’s Stunt Show Spectacular – Oct. 22, 1982

DISC 2

Just My Bill – Oct. 29, 1982

Not a Drop to Drink – Nov. 5, 1982

No Big Thing – Nov. 12, 1982

Trust Doesn’t Rust – Nov. 19, 1982

Inside Out – Nov. 26, 1982

The Final Verdict – Dec. 3, 1982

DISC 3

A Plush Ride – Dec. 10, 1982

Forget Me Not – Dec. 17, 1982

Hearts of Stone – Jan. 14, 1983

Give Me Liberty… or Give Me Death – Jan. 21, 1983

The Topaz Connection – Jan. 28, 1983

DISC 4

A Nice, Indecent Little Town – Feb. 18, 1983

Chariot of Gold – Feb. 25, 1983

White Bird – March 4, 1983

Knight Moves – March 11, 1983

Nobody Does It Better – April 29, 1983

Short Notice – May 6, 1983

DISC 5

Season Two

Goliath – Oct. 2, 1983 (97 minutes)

Brother’s Keeper – Oct. 9, 1983

Merchants of Death – Oct. 16, 1983

Blind Spot – Oct. 23, 1983

DISC 6

Return to Cadiz – Oct. 30, 1983

K.I.T.T. the Cat – Nov. 6, 1983

Custom K.I.T.T. – Nov. 13, 1983

Soul Survivor – Nov. 27, 1983

Ring of Fire – Dec. 4, 1983

Knightmares – Dec. 11, 1983

DISC 7

Silent Knight – Dec. 18, 1983

A Knight in Shining Armor – Jan. 8, 1984

Diamonds Aren’t a Girl’s Best Friend – Jan. 15, 1984

White-Line Warriors – Jan. 29, 1984

Race for Life – Feb. 5, 1984

Speed Demons – Feb. 12, 1984

DISC 8

Goliath Returns – Feb. 19, 1984 (97 minutes)

A Good Knight’s Work – March 4, 1984

Mouth of the Snake – April 8, 1984 (97 minutes)

Let It Be Me – May 13, 1984

Big Iron – May 27, 1984

DISC 9

Season 3

Knight of the Drones: Part 1 – Sept. 30, 1984

Knight of the Drones: Part 2 – Sept. 30, 1984

The Ice Bandits – Oct. 7, 1984

Knights of the Fast Lane – Oct. 14, 1984

Halloween Knight – Oct. 28, 1984

DISC 10

K.I.T.T. vs. K.A.R.R. – Nov. 4, 1984

The Rotten Apples – Nov. 11, 1984

Knight in Disgrace – Nov. 18, 1984

Dead of Knight – Dec. 2, 1984

Lost Knight – Dec. 9, 1984

DISC 11

Knight of the Chameleon – Dec. 30, 1984

Custom Made Killer – Jan. 6, 1985

Knight by a Nose – Jan. 13, 1985

Junk Yard Dog – Feb. 3, 1985

Buy Out – Feb. 10, 1985

Knightlines – March 3, 1985

DISC 12

The Nineteenth Hole – March 10, 1985

Knight & Knerd – March 17, 1985

Ten Wheel Trouble – March 24, 1985

Knight in Retreat – March 29, 1985

Knight Strike – April 5, 1985

Circus Knights – May 2, 1985

DISC 13

Season 4

Knight of the Juggernaut – Sept. 20, 1985 (97 minutes)

K.I.T.T.nap – Sept. 27, 1985

Sky Knight – Oct. 18, 1985

Burial Ground – Oct. 25, 1985

DISC 14

The Wrong Crowd – Nov. 1, 1985

Knight Sting – Nov. 8, 1985

Many Happy Returns – Nov. 15, 1985

Knight Racer – Nov. 29, 1985

Knight Behind Bars – Dec. 6, 1985

DISC 15

Knight Song – Dec. 13, 1985

The Scent of Roses – Jan. 3, 1986

Killer K.I.T.T. – Jan. 10, 1986

Out of the Woods – Jan. 17, 1986

Deadly Knightshade – Jan. 24, 1986

Redemption of a Champion – Jan. 31, 1986

DISC 16

Knight of a Thousand Devils – Feb. 7, 1986

Hills of Fire – Feb. 14, 1986

Knight Flight to Freedom – Feb. 21, 1986

Fright Knight – March 7, 1986

Knight of the Rising Sun – March 14, 1986

Voo Doo Knight – April 4, 1986

Specifications

Number of Discs: 16

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Region: A

Audio: Dolby Digital

Runtime: 3811

Cast: David Hasselhoff | Edward Mulhare | Patricia McPherson | Peter Parros | Rebecca Holden | William Daniels

Authors: Glen A. Larson

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Television | Throwback Space | Universal