Knight Rider: The Complete Series 16-Disc Blu-ray Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff

Knight Rider: The Complete Series 16-Disc Blu-ray Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff
View larger

Details

A shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist.

Ride shotgun with mysterious crime fighter Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and the hottest car on four wheels, K.I.T.T., as they chase elusive criminals in each action-packed episode. The heart-pounding second season of Knight Rider packs in even more thrills, more high-speed chases, and more full-throttle excitement with dynamic duo Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. in the action series that left all others in the dust.

Knight Rider stars David Hasselhoff (TV’s Baywatch), Edward Mulhare (Von Ryan’s Express), William Daniels (TV’s Boy Meets World), Patricia McPherson (Prime Risk), Rebecca Holden (The Sisterhood), and Peter Parros (TV’s The Haves and The Have Nots).

DISC 1

Season One

Knight of the Phoenix – Sept. 26, 1982 (97 minutes)
Deadly Maneuvers – Oct. 1, 1982
Good Day at White Rock – Oct. 8, 1982
Slammin’ Sammy’s Stunt Show Spectacular – Oct. 22, 1982

DISC 2

Just My Bill – Oct. 29, 1982
Not a Drop to Drink – Nov. 5, 1982
No Big Thing – Nov. 12, 1982
Trust Doesn’t Rust – Nov. 19, 1982
Inside Out – Nov. 26, 1982
The Final Verdict – Dec. 3, 1982

DISC 3

A Plush Ride – Dec. 10, 1982
Forget Me Not – Dec. 17, 1982
Hearts of Stone – Jan. 14, 1983
Give Me Liberty… or Give Me Death – Jan. 21, 1983
The Topaz Connection – Jan. 28, 1983

DISC 4

A Nice, Indecent Little Town – Feb. 18, 1983
Chariot of Gold – Feb. 25, 1983
White Bird – March 4, 1983
Knight Moves – March 11, 1983
Nobody Does It Better – April 29, 1983
Short Notice – May 6, 1983

DISC 5

Season Two

Goliath – Oct. 2, 1983 (97 minutes)
Brother’s Keeper – Oct. 9, 1983
Merchants of Death – Oct. 16, 1983
Blind Spot – Oct. 23, 1983

DISC 6

Return to Cadiz – Oct. 30, 1983
K.I.T.T. the Cat – Nov. 6, 1983
Custom K.I.T.T. – Nov. 13, 1983
Soul Survivor – Nov. 27, 1983
Ring of Fire – Dec. 4, 1983
Knightmares – Dec. 11, 1983

DISC 7

Silent Knight – Dec. 18, 1983
A Knight in Shining Armor – Jan. 8, 1984
Diamonds Aren’t a Girl’s Best Friend – Jan. 15, 1984
White-Line Warriors – Jan. 29, 1984
Race for Life – Feb. 5, 1984
Speed Demons – Feb. 12, 1984

DISC 8

Goliath Returns – Feb. 19, 1984 (97 minutes)
A Good Knight’s Work – March 4, 1984
Mouth of the Snake – April 8, 1984 (97 minutes)
Let It Be Me – May 13, 1984
Big Iron – May 27, 1984

DISC 9

Season 3

Knight of the Drones: Part 1 – Sept. 30, 1984
Knight of the Drones: Part 2 – Sept. 30, 1984
The Ice Bandits – Oct. 7, 1984
Knights of the Fast Lane – Oct. 14, 1984
Halloween Knight – Oct. 28, 1984

DISC 10

K.I.T.T. vs. K.A.R.R. – Nov. 4, 1984
The Rotten Apples – Nov. 11, 1984
Knight in Disgrace – Nov. 18, 1984
Dead of Knight – Dec. 2, 1984
Lost Knight – Dec. 9, 1984

DISC 11

Knight of the Chameleon – Dec. 30, 1984
Custom Made Killer – Jan. 6, 1985
Knight by a Nose – Jan. 13, 1985
Junk Yard Dog – Feb. 3, 1985
Buy Out – Feb. 10, 1985
Knightlines – March 3, 1985

DISC 12

The Nineteenth Hole – March 10, 1985
Knight & Knerd – March 17, 1985
Ten Wheel Trouble – March 24, 1985
Knight in Retreat – March 29, 1985
Knight Strike – April 5, 1985
Circus Knights – May 2, 1985

DISC 13

Season 4

Knight of the Juggernaut – Sept. 20, 1985 (97 minutes)
K.I.T.T.nap – Sept. 27, 1985
Sky Knight – Oct. 18, 1985
Burial Ground – Oct. 25, 1985

DISC 14

The Wrong Crowd – Nov. 1, 1985
Knight Sting – Nov. 8, 1985
Many Happy Returns – Nov. 15, 1985
Knight Racer – Nov. 29, 1985
Knight Behind Bars – Dec. 6, 1985

DISC 15

Knight Song – Dec. 13, 1985
The Scent of Roses – Jan. 3, 1986
Killer K.I.T.T. – Jan. 10, 1986
Out of the Woods – Jan. 17, 1986
Deadly Knightshade – Jan. 24, 1986
Redemption of a Champion – Jan. 31, 1986

DISC 16

Knight of a Thousand Devils – Feb. 7, 1986
Hills of Fire – Feb. 14, 1986
Knight Flight to Freedom – Feb. 21, 1986
Fright Knight – March 7, 1986
Knight of the Rising Sun – March 14, 1986
Voo Doo Knight – April 4, 1986

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 16
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: Dolby Digital
  • Runtime: 3811

Cast: David Hasselhoff | Edward Mulhare | Patricia McPherson | Peter Parros | Rebecca Holden | William Daniels
Authors: Glen A. Larson

