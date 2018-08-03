King of Fists and Dollars (Challenge of the Shaolin Disciples) Trifold Press Booklet (1979) [LBY02]

$29.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Rating: NR
Details
King of Fists and Dollars (Challenge of the Shaolin Disciples) Trifold Press Booklet (1979).
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 7.5 x 10.25 folded / 22.5 x 10.25 spread
Cast: Ching Cheng | Danny Lee | David Chiang | Hou Tao Hsiao | Hsieh Wang | Hsiung Chao | Ling Chang | Michael Wai-Man Chan | Shen-Lin Chen
Directors: Ming-Hua Chen
Project Name: King of Fists and Dollars
