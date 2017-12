King Kong – Biplanes Attack in Orange Sky 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171210-68851-1

Part No: P4570

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: King Kong items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: RKO Radio Pictures

Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1933

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Legendary monster King Kong swats down attacking biplanes in this colorful throwback poster for RKO’s classic adventure film.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Bruce Cabot | Earl Dwire | Fay Wray | Frank Reicher | James Flavin | Jean Fenwick | Noble Johnson | Robert Armstrong | Sam Hardy | Steve Clemente

Directors: Ernest B. Schoedsack | Merian C. Cooper

Project Name: King Kong

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | RKO Radio Pictures | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space