King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster

- Cast: Charles Grodin | Dennis Fimple | Ed Lauter | Garry Walberg | Jack O'Halloran | Jeff Bridges | Jessica Lange | John Agar | John Lone | John Randolph | Jorge Moreno | Julius Harris | Keny Long | Mario Gallo | Rene Auberjonois
- Directors: John Guillermin
- Project Name King Kong
- Characters King Kong
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Paramount Pictures | Shout Factory
- Original Release Date: December 17, 1976
- Product Release Date: May 18, 2021
- Rating: PG
- More: Jeff Bridges | Jessica Lange | Julius Harris | Rene Auberjonois
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Promotional Movie Poster. These posters were distributed in limited quantities with the King Kong Special Edition Blu-ray released in May of 2021.
Some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 18x24 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Charles Grodin | Dennis Fimple | Ed Lauter | Garry Walberg | Jack O'Halloran | Jeff Bridges | Jessica Lange | John Agar | John Guillermin | John Lone | John Randolph | Jorge Moreno | Julius Harris | Keny Long | Mario Gallo | Rene Auberjonois
- Characters: King Kong
- Shows / Movies: King Kong
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios / Manufacturers: Paramount Pictures | Shout Factory
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original