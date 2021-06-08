Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster

King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster
View larger
$34.99
From: $29.99
See Options

1 in stock
Poster U60
SKU: 210608-87343-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster

1 in stock
Poster U61
SKU: 210608-87343-2
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster

King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Promotional Movie Poster. These posters were distributed in limited quantities with the King Kong Special Edition Blu-ray released in May of 2021.

Some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 18x24 in
Explore More...

Related Items

World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)
DC Comics Batman and Robin the Watchers T-Shirt BM2689
Re-Animator (Resurrección satánica) Original Lobby Card (1985) [229]
Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates
Poltergeist Report: Yuyu Hakusho (VHS, English Language Dialogue) Yoshihiro Togashi (1997) [386]
Dolemite
Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]
Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000
Chinese Hercules + Bruce’s Ninja Secret Drive-in Double Feature No. 8 Blu-ray Edition
Nintendo Super Mario Brothers Crew of Characters 34 X 22 inch Game Poster
King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster
Poster U60SKU: 210608-87343-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster
Poster U61SKU: 210608-87343-2
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.