King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Limited Edition Promotional Movie Poster

King Kong (1976) 18×24 inch Shout Factory Promotional Movie Poster. These posters were distributed in limited quantities with the King Kong Special Edition Blu-ray released in May of 2021.

Some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

