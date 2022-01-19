Killer Tracks From The Motion Picture Baby Driver Original Soundtrack CD Edition

- Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jamie Foxx | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Morse Diggs | Sky Ferreira
Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, has curated the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver. This follow-up release soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Killer Tracks From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 13 multi-genre tunes in total, including rare tracks and deep cuts.
The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Baby Driver tells the story of Baby, a talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
Playlists
- Bellbottoms by: The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
- Harlem Shuffle by: Bob & Earl
- B-A-B-Y by: Carla Thomas
- Neat Neat Neat by: The Damned
- Debora by: T. Rex
- Nowhere To Run by: Martha & the Vandellas
- Tequila by: Button Down Brass
- Hocus Pocus by: Focus
- Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up by: Barry White
- Know How by: Young MC
- Brighton Rock by: Queen
- Easy by: Sky Ferreira
- Baby Driver by: Simon & Garfunkel
- People / Bands: Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated | Ansel Elgort | Barry White | Beck | Big Boi | Blur | Bob & Earl | Brenda Holloway | Button Down Brass | Carla Thomas | CJ Jones | Danger Mouse | David McCallum | Edgar Wright | Eiza González | Focus | Golden Earring | Googie René | Incredible Bongo Band | Jamie Foxx | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers | Kashmere Stage Band | Kevin Spacey | Kid Koala | Lily James | Martha & the Vandellas | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Morse Diggs | Queen | Run The Jewels | Sam & Dave | Simon & Garfunkel | Sky Ferreira | T. Rex | The Beach Boys | The Commodores | The Damned | The Dave Brubeck Quartet | The Detroit Emeralds | The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion | Young MC
