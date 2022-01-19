Killer Tracks From The Motion Picture Baby Driver Original Soundtrack CD Edition

View larger $14.45

Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, has curated the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver. This follow-up release soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Killer Tracks From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 13 multi-genre tunes in total, including rare tracks and deep cuts.

The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Baby Driver tells the story of Baby, a talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

