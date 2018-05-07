Killer Klowns From Outer Space Special Edition Blu-ray

$39.95
$23.97
UPC: 760137110286
Part No: AV138
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Parody | Science Fiction
Studio: Arrow | MGM
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1988
Item Release Date: April 24, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details
Step aside Pennywise… These Killer Klowns from Outer Space are outta this world – literally! – and they’re packing deadly popcorn guns and cotton candy cocoons! When Mike and his girlfriend Debbie warn the local police that a gang of homicidal alien-clowns have landed in the nearby area (in a spaceship shaped like a circus big-top, no less), the cops are naturally sceptical. Before long however, reports are coming in from other anxious residents detailing similar run-ins with the large-shoed assailants.
There can no longer be any doubt – the Killer Klowns from Outer Space are here, and they’re out to turn the Earth’s population into candy floss! Written and produced by the Chiodo brothers – knowns for their work on a host of special-effects laden hits such as Team America: World Police and the Critters movies – Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a cinematic experience unparalleled in this galaxy, now newly restored by Arrow Video for this stellar edition.
Special Features
- Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Newly remastered stereo 2.0 and 5.1 DTS-HD MA audio options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Archive audio commentary with the Chiodo Brothers
- Let the Show Begin! Anatomy of a Killer Theme Song - an all-new interview with the original members of the American punk band, The Dickies
- The Chiodos Walk Among Us: Adventures in Super 8 Filmmaking - all-new documentary highlighting the making of the Chiodo Brothers childhood films, from the giant monster epics made in their basement to their experiments in college
- New HD transfers of the complete collection of the Chiodo Brothers 8mm and Super 8 films, including Land of Terror, Free Inside, Beast from the Egg, and more!
- Tales of Tobacco - an interview with star Grant Cramer
- Debbie's Big Night - an interview with star Suzanne Snyder
- Bringing Life to These Things - a tour of Chiodo Bros. Productions
- The Making of Killer Klowns - archive production featurette
- Visual Effects with Gene Warren Jr. - archive interview with co-writer/producer Charles Chiodo and visual effects supervisor Gene Warren Jr.
- Kreating Klowns - archive interview with Charles Chiodo and creature fabricator Dwight Roberts
- Komposing Klowns - archive interview with composer John Massari
- Klown Auditions
- Deleted Scenes with filmmaker's audio commentary
- Bloopers
- Image galleries
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 86
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Stereo 2.0 / DTS-HD MA 5.1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Christopher Titus | Grant Cramer | John Allen Nelson | John Vernon | Royal Dano | Suzanne Snyder
Directors: Stephen Chiodo
Project Name: Killer Klowns from Outer Space
