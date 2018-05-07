Killer Klowns From Outer Space Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Step aside Pennywise… These Killer Klowns from Outer Space are outta this world – literally! – and they’re packing deadly popcorn guns and cotton candy cocoons! When Mike and his girlfriend Debbie warn the local police that a gang of homicidal alien-clowns have landed in the nearby area (in a spaceship shaped like a circus big-top, no less), the cops are naturally sceptical. Before long however, reports are coming in from other anxious residents detailing similar run-ins with the large-shoed assailants.

There can no longer be any doubt – the Killer Klowns from Outer Space are here, and they’re out to turn the Earth’s population into candy floss! Written and produced by the Chiodo brothers – knowns for their work on a host of special-effects laden hits such as Team America: World Police and the Critters movies – Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a cinematic experience unparalleled in this galaxy, now newly restored by Arrow Video for this stellar edition.

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Newly remastered stereo 2.0 and 5.1 DTS-HD MA audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Archive audio commentary with the Chiodo Brothers

Let the Show Begin! Anatomy of a Killer Theme Song - an all-new interview with the original members of the American punk band, The Dickies

The Chiodos Walk Among Us: Adventures in Super 8 Filmmaking - all-new documentary highlighting the making of the Chiodo Brothers childhood films, from the giant monster epics made in their basement to their experiments in college

New HD transfers of the complete collection of the Chiodo Brothers 8mm and Super 8 films, including Land of Terror, Free Inside, Beast from the Egg, and more!

Tales of Tobacco - an interview with star Grant Cramer

Debbie's Big Night - an interview with star Suzanne Snyder

Bringing Life to These Things - a tour of Chiodo Bros. Productions

The Making of Killer Klowns - archive production featurette

Visual Effects with Gene Warren Jr. - archive interview with co-writer/producer Charles Chiodo and visual effects supervisor Gene Warren Jr.

Kreating Klowns - archive interview with Charles Chiodo and creature fabricator Dwight Roberts

Komposing Klowns - archive interview with composer John Massari

Klown Auditions

Deleted Scenes with filmmaker's audio commentary

Bloopers

Image galleries

Original Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Region: A

Runtime: 86

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Stereo 2.0 / DTS-HD MA 5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Christopher Titus | Grant Cramer | John Allen Nelson | John Vernon | Royal Dano | Suzanne Snyder

Directors: Stephen Chiodo

Project Name: Killer Klowns from Outer Space

