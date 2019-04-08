Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) 190134

Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) 190134
View larger

$7.99

$5.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 190408-77742-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee | Jackie Chan | Robert Clouse  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Item Release Date: February 1, 1981
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) Fumio Demura, Mas Oyama, Robert Clouse, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Kick Illustrated
Subject: Bruce Lee | Fumio Demura | Jackie Chan | Mas Oyama | Robert Clouse

Related Items

Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Star Wars Storm Trooper Phasma Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Sergio Leone A Fistful of Dollars Clint Eastwood 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich
Fallout 4 Game Poster 36 x 24 inches
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Apparel
Frank Frazetta The Brain Painting 24 x 36 Inch Fantasy Art Poster
Cinescape Magazine Special Edition Number 59 (April 2002) Guide to DVD, Carrie-Anne Moss
Frank Frazetta Beauty and the Beast 24 x 36 inch Art Poster

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Martial Arts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *