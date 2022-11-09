Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

KC And The Sunshine Band Disco (1975) T.K. TK-603 Vinyl LP Record K41

KC And The Sunshine Band Disco (1975) T.K. TK-603 Vinyl LP Record K41
View larger
KC And The Sunshine Band Disco (1975) T.K. TK-603 Vinyl LP Record K41
$38.36
$34.87
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221110-103958
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

KC And The Sunshine Band Disco (1975) T.K. TK-603 Vinyl LP Record, American funk, R&B, and disco band founded in 1973 in Hialeah, Florida. Years active: 1973–1985, 1993–present. Evolving from the former Oceanliners, Members; Fermin Goytisolo, Harry Wayne Casey, Jerome Smith, Richard Finch, Robert Johnson, Ronald L. Smith.

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

The System – The Pleasure Seekers Vinyl Edition (1985)
Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition
The Music of Battlestar Galactica for Solo Piano Soundtrack
The Shirelles Greatest Hits – Everybody Loves a Lover Vinyl – Scepter Records [H72]
Dick Gregory Caught in the Act Original Vinyl Edition (1973)
The New York Ripper Special 3-Disc Limited Edition
C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe CD Edition
Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks Limited Edition Vinyl
The Big Lebowski Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition
Batman Forever Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Deluxe Vinyl Edition
VinylSKU: 221110-103958
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.